Roman Mandryk is the founder and CEO of Unchainet holding more than 10 years of experience in the field of software development, cloud, blockchain, and ICO. In 2015, he co-founded a company Node Vision, where he co-led the development team helping several startups to architect and successfully launch their software products. In last 3 years, he worked extensively with public cloud and he’s a certified cloud solution architect. He envisages changing the way how computing resources are traded around the world.