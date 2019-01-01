My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ronen Rozenberg

Ronen Rozenberg

Guest Writer
CTO, TechSee

About Ronen Rozenberg

Ronen Rozenberg is the CTO of TechSee, a startup leveraging AI and AR to transform customer experience with a cognitive visual engagement.  Rozenberg is a leading researcher in the fields of augmented reality and computer vision, with a broad practical experience in customer service, field services and constructions industries. These areas have been a driving factor in developing TechSee’s Visual Tech Assistant.  


 