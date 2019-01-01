Ronen Rozenberg is the CTO of TechSee, a startup leveraging AI and AR to transform customer experience with a cognitive visual engagement. Rozenberg is a leading researcher in the fields of augmented reality and computer vision, with a broad practical experience in customer service, field services and constructions industries. These areas have been a driving factor in developing TechSee’s Visual Tech Assistant.
