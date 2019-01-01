Rosalinda Maury and Misty Stutsman

Rosalinda Maury is director of applied research and analytics at the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). Misty Stutsman is the Institute's director of entrepreneurship and small business. Maury plans, coordinates and manages IVMF's research agenda with senior leadership; manages all research conducted at the Institute; and serves as a liaison to IVMF fellows, subcontractors, consultants and services related to conducting research. Stutsman manages the IVMF’s entrepreneurship portfolio, ARSENAL, where she leverages the resources and infrastructure of higher education to offer experiential training in entrepreneurship and small business management to veterans and transitioning service members.