Rosie Mattio

Rosie Mattio

Guest Writer
Founder of Rosie Mattio Public Relations
Rosie Mattio is founder and principal of RMPR a full -service public relations firm specializing in the cannabis industry with clients spanning every sector of the space including cultivation, retail, manufacturing, finance, technology and ancillary services.

More From Rosie Mattio

Marketers Are Overcoming Unique Challenges to Build Campaigns for the Nascent Cannabis Industry
Marketing

Marketers Are Overcoming Unique Challenges to Build Campaigns for the Nascent Cannabis Industry

There is no other industry in the world transitioning from illegal to legal and none that faces a denser web of regulations.
5 min read
Should Your Cannabis Company Hire a Publicist?
Marketing

Should Your Cannabis Company Hire a Publicist?

Facing challenges marketing their brand, some cannabis companies turn to traditional public relations to get the word out.
3 min read
3 Hottest Cannabis Trends in California
Trending Now

3 Hottest Cannabis Trends in California

These industry crazes have the West Coast buzzing. Can the rest of the legal world be far behind?
3 min read
Why Using Data Is Essential to Your Success
Marketing

Why Using Data Is Essential to Your Success

More legal customers means more insight into habits and trends. Don't miss the data boat.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization