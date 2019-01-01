About Rosmin Kunnathothathil

Rosmin Kunnathothathil is the Co–founder of The Lingerie Store. She is a fashion designer by profession and brings to the organization profound knowledge and expertise in design, fabric and construction, which she has acquired through the years spent in perfecting garment trade in different parts of the world.With a rich experience of 20 years, she combines great technical erudition, razor sharp analysis, infectious enthusiasm and meticulous attention to each detail.