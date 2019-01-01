My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rosmin Kunnathothathil

Rosmin Kunnathothathil

Co-Founder, The Lingerie Store

About Rosmin Kunnathothathil

Rosmin Kunnathothathil is the Co–founder of The Lingerie Store. She is a fashion designer by profession and brings to the organization profound knowledge and expertise in design, fabric and construction, which she has acquired through the years spent in perfecting garment trade in different parts of the world.With a rich experience of 20 years, she combines great technical erudition, razor sharp analysis, infectious enthusiasm and meticulous attention to each detail.