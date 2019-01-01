Ross Baird founded Village Capital in 2009 and has worked with hundreds of entrepreneurs in over 50 countries since then. He has visited over a hundred cities worldwide by train, plane, and bus in an effort to find new entrepreneurs and help people supporting them. He and Village Capital have partnered with 20 Fortune 500 companies to help large institutions uncover new innovations. Before joining Village Capital, Ross worked for a venture capital firm and was on the founding team of four different startups.