Ross Franklin

Ross Franklin

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Ross Franklin



Latest

Communication Strategies

4 Powerful Communication Strategies to Win Any Sales Pitch

The success of any pitch is won by sharpening the saw and not hacking away.

Continue Reading
Leadership

A Good CEO Never Lets the Tail Wag the Dog

If not weighted by systems and process, ideas for improvement can do more harm than good.

Continue Reading
Leadership

5 Rock-Solid Leadership Strategies That Drive Success

The success of any company is a reflection of its leadership. As a leader, are you playing at the highest level?

Continue Reading
Communication Strategies

The Key to Improving Communication? Hint: It's Not What You Say.

Learn how to improve your ability to influence others by focusing on your tone and body language instead of your words.

Continue Reading

