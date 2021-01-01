Roxana Rojas

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Tecnología aplicada a la educación: ¿qué aprendimos en la pandemia?
Para la industria de la tecnología educativa, conocida como edtech, este cambio representó un reto sin precedentes y una oportunidad única para poner a prueba su capacidad.
Technology applied to education: what did we learn in the pandemic?
For the educational technology industry, known as edtech, this change represented an unprecedented challenge and a unique opportunity to put its capabilities to the test.