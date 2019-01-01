Rupesh Jain is the Founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Candere.com, an online diamond jewellery store that offers a seamless and unique shopping experience. As the CEO, Rupesh is responsible for envisioning, structuring, planning, and monitoring and management of all the operations, including the manufacturing process and product designing. Additionally, he is tasked with the entire technology stack for Candere’s e-commerce portal. This involves overseeing marketing automation, building a strong sourcing network, vendor management, and customer relationship management.