Russ Fujioka and Gene Marks

Russ Fujioka is president of Xero in the US. He has more than 25 years’ experience providing strategic and operational leadership to cloud, Software as a Service and technology providers with a focus on sales, marketing and operational management of high growth businesses. Fujioka has held senior executive roles at Dell, Bessemer Venture Partners, J. Walter Thompson and Adobe Systems.

Gene Marks is president of The Marks Group, a 10-person Philadelphia-based consulting firm specializing in sales and marketing technologies. Gene is the author of six books, most recently, The Manufacturer's Book Of List (CreateSpace - October, 2013).