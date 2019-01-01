My Queue

Master entrepreneur and visionary Russell Simmons has influenced virtually all aspects of business and media: in music with the co-founding of the immensely successful original Def Jam Recordings, in the fashion industry with the trail-blazing Phat Farm, and numerous other ventures in the financial services industry, mobile communications and philanthropy. He is most recently the author of Success Through Stillness: Meditation Made Simple.