Ryan Brennell is the CEO and co-founder of Gladitood, a crowdfunding platform that helps nonprofits raise funds for their efforts. Born from a 2012 Startup Weekend pitch, Gladitood helps nonprofit organizations across the globe raise the funding they need to create positive change in the world. In addition to running Gladitood, Ryan has personally helped more than 50 nonprofits complete crowdfunding campaigns. He also sits on the executive committee, serves as the vice president of the board of directors, and heads the marketing committee for Microfinancing Partners in Africa.