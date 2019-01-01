Ryan Fuller has nearly two decades of experience helping organizations increase overall effectiveness through sophisticated business analytics. Previously at Bain & Co., Ryan is currently the CEO and co-founder of VoloMetrix, a company that provides actionable insights to improve organizational responsiveness and drive productivity. For more information, please visit www.volometrix.com and follow @VoloMetrix.
