Ryan James

Cryptocurrency

Major New York Real Estate Company Now Accepting BTC as Payment

Magnum Real Estate is set to accept bitcoin as payment for a three-store retail condominium in Manhattan's East Side.

Cryptocurrency

SEC Fines BitConnect Promoters $3.5M, Must Also Hand Over 190 BTC.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded its judgement on three key individuals tied to the now defunct BitConnect project.

Cryptocurrency

XRP Soars to Three Month High as Price Climbs Above $1.30

Ripple (XRP) remains one of the biggest gainers over the weekend following its price surge over $1.30 on Sunday.

Cryptocurrency

Ex-NYSE President to Take Crypto Firm Bullish Global Public

Tom Farley has announced his intentions to take cryptocurrency exchange Bullish Global public in a SPAC deal valued at $9 billion.

