Ryan James
Major New York Real Estate Company Now Accepting BTC as Payment
Magnum Real Estate is set to accept bitcoin as payment for a three-store retail condominium in Manhattan's East Side.
SEC Fines BitConnect Promoters $3.5M, Must Also Hand Over 190 BTC.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded its judgement on three key individuals tied to the now defunct BitConnect project.
XRP Soars to Three Month High as Price Climbs Above $1.30
Ripple (XRP) remains one of the biggest gainers over the weekend following its price surge over $1.30 on Sunday.
Ex-NYSE President to Take Crypto Firm Bullish Global Public
Tom Farley has announced his intentions to take cryptocurrency exchange Bullish Global public in a SPAC deal valued at $9 billion.