As a super bowl champion and a seasoned tech investor, Ryan Nece saw a void between the world of sports and technology. To fill this void, he and his team created Next Play Capital. Next Play Capital is a venture capital focused fund of funds and co-investment platform structured to provide investors diversified access to top venture capital funds and venture backed companies.