Ryan G. Smith

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO Leaflink
Prior to co-founding LeafLink, Ryan Smith successfully founded and exited two companies, one of which he sold to an NYSE public firm. Smith brings his experience creating and managing B2B firms and online marketplace investing in a highly-regulated space to LeafLink as chief executive officer.

Supply Chain Management

How the Cannabis Industry Is Redefining Supply Chain Management

Like so much else in the legal marijuana industry, stocking a product that was utterly illegal but is abruptly legal and in huge demand is a unique challenge.
4 min read
Growth Strategies

3 Simple Ways to Mobilize The Power of The Network Effect

We crushed our annual goals in only seven months. And you can, too.
5 min read
Marketing

3 Ways Cannabis Brands Can Make a Powerful First Impression

Experts say you only have seven seconds to hold a consumer's attention. Here's a good place to start.
4 min read
News and Trends

Post Apocolypse Aftermath: How Is California Adapting to New Cannabis Regulations?

They called it the 'Weed Apocolypse.' The day when the Golden State cannabis market would implode. Were they right?
3 min read
