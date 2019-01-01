Ryan Vanni is founder and CEO of BKWLD, a digital agency based in Sacramento he formed in 2001 at the age of 21 to offer strategy, design and execution across all digital channels to a wide range of consumer brands. Vanni oversees the direction of the agency and spearheads business development while working directly and intimately with agency clients to ensure alignment between brand and digital strategy.
