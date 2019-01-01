My Queue

S. Kumar Srivatsan

Entrepreneur, Investor, Founder and CEO, OptaCredit

S Kumar Srivatsan is a chartered accountant and company secretary. He’s worked with  Royal Bank of Scotland and Ernst & Young.  He gave up his lucrative career in consulting to startup OptaCredit, an alternative digital lending platform. Through artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, Kumar hopes to democratize credit by making it more accessible to individuals and businesses with little or no documented credit history.

 