Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Startups Formalize The Gig Economy
According to an ASSOCHAM report, India's gig sector is expected to increase to $455 billion at a CAGR of 17 per cent by 2024
Entering The Unicorn Club A Celebration Of Company's Efforts: CARS24 Co-founder
Valued at $1.8 billion, CARS24 plans to expand its global presence and further build its cars, bikes and financing business in India
Role Of Startups In Creating Sustainable Water Solutions
On the third day of TiE Sustainability Summit 2021, one of the key discussions revolved around the use of technology to resolve the water crisis in India
Entrepreneurs Discuss Opportunities In Clean Energy Space At TiE Sustainability Summit 2021
An expert panel at the summit discussed affordable renewable energy for the bottom of the pyramid and the role of startups
Why Businesses Should Adopt A Sustainable Approach
Leaders from different sectors share their thoughts on sustainability goals at TiE Sustainability Summit 2021
Preserving Nature Is Deep-Rooted In Our Culture: Sadhguru At TiE Sustainability Summit 2021
Sadhguru spoke about leveraging Indian traditions for global sustainability on the second day of the three-day summit
How LEAP Fulfills Global Education Aspirations Of Indian Students
The startup recently raised a fresh funding round of $55 million in Series C, led by Owl Ventures
Concerns Over Safety And Hygiene Speed Up Demand For Used Vehicles
The pandemic has pushed people to seek alternatives to new cars, thereby propelling growth for the players in the space
Mukesh Ambani Continues To Be The Richest Man In India: IIFL-Hurun India Report
Hurun India Rich List, a ranking of individuals with a net worth of over INR 1,000 Crore, is considered the most comprehensive rich list from India
Can the Rise Of Direct Ordering Break the Duopoly Of Swiggy And Zomato?
Restaurants are collaborating with 360-degree technology platforms that not only offer SaaS tools for direct ordering but digitize their operations
Hybrid Learning: The Future Of Education
Experts believe edtech startups and offline educational institutions will work in tandem to offer a hybrid model of learning to students across age groups
What's Fueling The Rise Of Angel Investors From Smaller Cities
The success of many startups in terms of raising larger rounds, going public and getting acquired has encouraged people from smaller cities to venture into angel investing
This Is How Different Sectors Will Benefit From The New Drone Rules 2021
Drone Rules 2021 have increased the scope of drone usage across innumerable sectors
6 Leading D2C Brands Share Their Offline Plans
D2C brands do not want to miss out on any opportunity to expand their offline presence while also focusing on selling through their website
The At-Home Fitness Boom
At-home fitness is now being looked at as a cost-effective alternative that also saves time, offers convenience and personalization