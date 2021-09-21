S Shanthi

S Shanthi

Entrepreneur Staff

Follow S Shanthi on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

News and Trends

Startups Formalize The Gig Economy

According to an ASSOCHAM report, India's gig sector is expected to increase to $455 billion at a CAGR of 17 per cent by 2024

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Entering The Unicorn Club A Celebration Of Company's Efforts: CARS24 Co-founder

Valued at $1.8 billion, CARS24 plans to expand its global presence and further build its cars, bikes and financing business in India

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Role Of Startups In Creating Sustainable Water Solutions

On the third day of TiE Sustainability Summit 2021, one of the key discussions revolved around the use of technology to resolve the water crisis in India

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Entrepreneurs Discuss Opportunities In Clean Energy Space At TiE Sustainability Summit 2021

An expert panel at the summit discussed affordable renewable energy for the bottom of the pyramid and the role of startups

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Why Businesses Should Adopt A Sustainable Approach

Leaders from different sectors share their thoughts on sustainability goals at TiE Sustainability Summit 2021

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Preserving Nature Is Deep-Rooted In Our Culture: Sadhguru At TiE Sustainability Summit 2021

Sadhguru spoke about leveraging Indian traditions for global sustainability on the second day of the three-day summit

Continue Reading

News and Trends

How LEAP Fulfills Global Education Aspirations Of Indian Students

The startup recently raised a fresh funding round of $55 million in Series C, led by Owl Ventures

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Concerns Over Safety And Hygiene Speed Up Demand For Used Vehicles

The pandemic has pushed people to seek alternatives to new cars, thereby propelling growth for the players in the space

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Mukesh Ambani Continues To Be The Richest Man In India: IIFL-Hurun India Report

Hurun India Rich List, a ranking of individuals with a net worth of over INR 1,000 Crore, is considered the most comprehensive rich list from India

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Can the Rise Of Direct Ordering Break the Duopoly Of Swiggy And Zomato?

Restaurants are collaborating with 360-degree technology platforms that not only offer SaaS tools for direct ordering but digitize their operations

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Hybrid Learning: The Future Of Education

Experts believe edtech startups and offline educational institutions will work in tandem to offer a hybrid model of learning to students across age groups

Continue Reading

News and Trends

What's Fueling The Rise Of Angel Investors From Smaller Cities

The success of many startups in terms of raising larger rounds, going public and getting acquired has encouraged people from smaller cities to venture into angel investing

Continue Reading

News and Trends

This Is How Different Sectors Will Benefit From The New Drone Rules 2021

Drone Rules 2021 have increased the scope of drone usage across innumerable sectors

Continue Reading

News and Trends

6 Leading D2C Brands Share Their Offline Plans

D2C brands do not want to miss out on any opportunity to expand their offline presence while also focusing on selling through their website

Continue Reading

News and Trends

The At-Home Fitness Boom

At-home fitness is now being looked at as a cost-effective alternative that also saves time, offers convenience and personalization

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like