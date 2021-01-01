Saad Belda is a business advisor, writer, and entrepreneur with international experience with global brands in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. He is the founder and Managing Director of STAGEXX, a UAE-based presentation design agency specialized in storytelling, presentation design, digital content, and training services. As a presentation catalyst, his belief is that it takes weeks, months, maybe years to build an opportunity, but only a few only seconds to fall short because of the wrong presentation. He is committed to elevate companies' communication and helps startups, medium, and large organizations deliver creative and memorable presentations, from pitching for investments, internal company meetings to big stage presentations.