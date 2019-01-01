My Queue

Saad Khan

Founder and CEO, Whoopey.com

About Saad Khan

Saad Khan is the founder and CEO of Whoopey.com, an online e-commerce portal that offers brands a 360 approach with an end-to-end marketing and distribution solution. Prior to founding Whoopey.com, Khan led the retail and corporate business at Redington Gulf, managing a portfolio of more than $250m. His industry accolades include management of leading brands, such as HP, Dell, Apple, Lenovo, Microsoft, Logitech, i-Life, and Targus. An Indian native residing in the UAE, Khan holds an MBA-International Business & MIS degree from Cardiff Business School, Wales, UK. 