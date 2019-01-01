My Queue

Sabine Küfner

Sabine Küfner

Directora RedBox Academy

About Sabine Küfner

Directora de RedBox Academy, en donde enseñamos a innovar. También escribo sobre innovación, cambio positivo y la aventura que es ser mamá. Socia NewCo México.

¿Por qué fomentar una cultura de innovación le hará bien a tu empresa?
Innovacion

¿Por qué fomentar una cultura de innovación le hará bien a tu empresa?

La innovación es el motor de cambio que las empresas necesitan para estar un paso adelante en el mercado, crecer y escalar.
6 min read