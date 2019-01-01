My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sachin Maheswari

Sachin Maheswari

Contributor
CEO, EzCred

About Sachin Maheswari

Sachin has over 18 years of investing, operating and consulting experience in India and the United States. Prior to starting EzCred he was Managing Director at Zephyr Peacock, a private equity firm based out of Bangalore, India. He has previously been at Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Opus Capital (venture capital firms in the Silicon Valley). He started his career in Silicon Valley with companies like EFI and Unimobile (wireless startup). He has a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from Wharton.