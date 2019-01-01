Sachin Rajah is an ROI obsessed digital marketer and strategist who has a long track record in achieving huge return-on-marketing-investment and business growth across some of Australia’s largest brands. Sachin has also been recognized as the Young search professional of the year finalist 2018, winner of ‘Best advertising campaign’ 2018 and Google Premier Partners ‘Best Display Innovation’ campaign to name a few.
