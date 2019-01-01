Sallie Krawcheck’s professional mission is to help women reach their financial and professional goals. She is the CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, a digital investment platform for women. She is the chair of Ellevate Network, a many-thousand-strong global professional woman's network. And she is the chair of the Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Index Fund, which invests in the top-rated companies for advancing women. Krawcheck is the author of Own It: The Power of Women at Work, released in January of 2017.