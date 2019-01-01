Sally Outlaw is the co-founder and CEO of peerbackers.com, a leading crowdfunding consulting and services provider. She's the author of Cash From the Crowd (Entrepreneur Press, 2013) and speaks nationally on the topic of crowdfinance and the JOBS Act.
Who's Willing to Bet on Your Success? FIND OUT
Crowdfunding will inject over 5 billion dollars into the economy this year and is becoming a powerful way to fund new ideas and generate buzz for new products and ventures. This creates a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs; however, only 40% of projects succeed in reaching their funding goal. This book shows you how to shift the odds in your favor.
Master the key steps to crafting, managing and promoting a successful campaign:
Assess your crowdfunding potential
Determine the best crowdfunding model for your venture
Gain expert advice on preparing your project and promotion
Learn how to craft your pitch and invent enticing rewards
Employ social media & PR strategies to motivate your backers to open their wallets
Learn what to do after you’ve reached your goal to ensure your backers are happy
Includes:
Pre-campaign, campaign creation and launch, and post-launch checklists
Tips, best practices and examples for convincing “the crowd” to invest in your success
Insights from successful project owners
Links to successful campaign videos
Crowdfunding Toolkit--all the resources you need during and after your campaign