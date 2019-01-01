Sally Outlaw

Who's Willing to Bet on Your Success? FIND OUT

Crowdfunding will inject over 5 billion dollars into the economy this year and is becoming a powerful way to fund new ideas and generate buzz for new products and ventures. This creates a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs; however, only 40% of projects succeed in reaching their funding goal. This book shows you how to shift the odds in your favor.

Master the key steps to crafting, managing and promoting a successful campaign:

Assess your crowdfunding potential

Determine the best crowdfunding model for your venture

Gain expert advice on preparing your project and promotion

Learn how to craft your pitch and invent enticing rewards

Employ social media & PR strategies to motivate your backers to open their wallets

Learn what to do after you’ve reached your goal to ensure your backers are happy

Includes: