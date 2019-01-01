My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Salma El-Shurafa & Veronique Ademar

Salma El-Shurafa & Veronique Ademar

Guest Writer
Founder and Partner, The Pathway Project

About Salma El-Shurafa & Veronique Ademar

Salma El-Shurafa (Founder) and Veronique Ademar, drawing on over 20 years of combined experience, are Executive Coaches and Partners at The Pathway Project (TPP). TPP provides tailored executive leadership and career development coaching to professionals who are navigating the dynamics of the global UAE market. They have worked with a wide variety of individuals in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, ranging from directors and managers at Fortune 500 companies as well as entrepreneurs, across industries, and other professionals.