About Saloni Rupani

Designing outfits to sketching out strategies for a restaurant, the quintessential, versatile, super mom Saloni Rupani has taken multi-tasking to the next level.Co-owning the quirky restaurant-Dishkiyaoon where flavors marry peculiarity and the unconventional teases the routine, she believes in serving to the larger and satisfied audiences and hence is constantly on the go to make the restaurant better and bigger.





