About Salwa Mohamed Rashed Alzahmi
Salwa Mohamed Rashed Alzahmi is the founder and CEO of SPL Co., a provider of software transformation and modernization in current IT systems. A UAE national, Salwa began her career after completing a successful research project at the Emirates ICT Innovation Center, helping her understand the scale of demand for software transformation in current IT systems, helping reduce organizational costs of system modernization by up to 30%. The company has both won and come as the finalists in a range of prestigious awards, including GTB Awards, the IET Awards, and the DevOps Excellence Award.