Sam Blatteis is a tech executive, global thought leader, and specialist on the Middle Eastern digital economy, high tech public policy, and Middle Eastern market access. Sam Blatteis sat at the table representing Google as MENA high tech laws have been drafted, that will affect the region for years to come. He has spent the past two decades at the intersection of the Middle Eastern digital economy and high tech public policymaking. As Google’s Gulf Countries Public Policy Lead, Sam was responsible for all of Google’s policy diplomacy in the region winning policy wars, delivering mega-scale Middle East public policy programs, and building up the region’s high tech ecosystem. He worked in Google’s US and Middle East offices on the full range of public policy matters that impact the Middle East’s high tech sector.

Sam worked at the highest levels of government, in Arab royal palaces and beyond, advising Arab leaders on high tech bills that impact the Middle Eastern digital economy. Mr. Blatteis has received numerous national and departmental awards for Gulf public policy and high tech ecosystem development programs from the U.S. National Fulbright Scholarship to being acknowledged by Google’s Philanthropic arm as leading, “one of Google's most impactful philanthropic programs to date”(2015). Sam has a deep track record of writing and delivering intelligence and presentations on global high tech policy themes to senior-level audiences. He has been interviewed as a specialist on Middle East social media public policy and strategic affairs by The New York Times, Forbes, and the Wall Street Journal.

Sam is widely known as among the most well-connected people in the Middle East. He previously worked in the U.S. Senate, the State Department, and Deloitte and Touche. His previous roles included advising the White House, Fortune 500 Companies, and numerous head­-of­-state offices on the Middle East public policy landscape and regional innovation. Blatteis has a masters from Georgetown in Middle East Public Policy and studied Arabic and Chinese for five years, each. He has worked and lived in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Syria, Cairo, and the United States. Sam is from Silicon Valley, where his family has been north of 100 years.