Sam Kemmis

Latest

Finance

Tips for Managing Air Travel Anxiety

The thing about anxiety is that it doesn’t always listen to reason. If you’re vaccinated and still worried about getting on a plane, it might not be a...

Continue Reading

Finance

Ask a Travel Nerd: What’s the Deal With Basic Economy?

Humanity remains in the dark about so many great mysteries. What is consciousness? Are we the only intelligent life in the cosmos? And what’s the diff...

Continue Reading

Finance

How to Navigate Costly Airline Seat Selection Fees

Airlines always seem to have one more trick up their sleeves for adding fees to the cost of airfare. Anyone who has flown in the past few years knows...

Continue Reading

Finance

How to Travel Cheap(er) for a Wedding

Remember weddings? They’re coming back, and so are the steep travel price tags. Wedding travel is a perfect storm of high-priced factors. For starters...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like