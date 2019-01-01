Sam is editor of Money Game. He has been published on Forbes, DealBreaker, and The Fiscal Times. He was the senior equity analyst for the Forbes Special Situation Survey and Forbes Growth Investor equity newsletters. Sam has also held positions at James F. Reda & Associates, Brown Brothers Harriman, and Paul Weiss. He holds a BA in Religion from Boston University, and he is a CFA Charterholder.

Disclosure: Sam's investments include ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) and various equity and bond mutual funds. He does not trade frequently.