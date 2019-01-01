Sam Zebarjadi is an expert in mobile, consumer and enterprise technologies with over 12 years in the wireless industry. Prior to co-founding Medicast and taking on the role of CEO, Sam spent six years at Nokia as Chief Architect, designing and deploying large-scale consumer services with 25+ wireless carriers in more than 20 countries. Previously, he played an integral role across a series of technical and business-related activities for the $36bn Sprint-Nextel merger. Zebarjadi currently serves as an advisory board member to several growth-stage startups and is a mentor to 500 Startups, Four Athens and The Iron Yard startup accelerators.