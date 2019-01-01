Samantha Dancy

An established communications consultant who has been in Dubai for over 13 years, Sam has experience across a range of consumer and corporate brands, working both in-house and within an agency environment.
Her work across travel & tourism, hospitality, B2B, retail, arts, wellness, healthcare, education, luxury goods & services, and F&B includes brands such as Jumeirah Group, Dubai World Trade Centre, IHG, Emirates, University of Birmingham, British Business Group Dubai & Northern Emirates, Emaar, Heriot Watt University, Aggreko, Landmark Group, Heineken, P&G and The British Council.
Sam is also an experienced trainer on PR, written communication and social media through her own consultancy, Footstep Communications.A keen social media advocate and an endorsed travel blogger, she recognises the value of compelling, engaging content and shares her experiences on her travel blog, Footsteps of a Wanderer.