Samantha Hamilton-Rushforth

Samantha Hamilton-Rushforth

Founder, BEEM

About Samantha Hamilton-Rushforth

Having spent the last 20 years in the Middle East between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Samantha Hamilton-Rushforth has an extensive knowledge of regional market demands. A former fashion and beauty editor at titles including Hello!OK!Grazia and Emirates Woman, Samantha left her career in media to found BEEM with the intention of creating Dubai’s first digital beauty concierge. As a freelance journalist and beauty expert, she also frequently contributes to various titles as a lifestyle and wellness journalist.  