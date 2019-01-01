Samantha Henderson is co-founder and president of RevCascade, the dropship automation platform that powers a massive new ecommerce revenue stream for brands and retailers. Prior to RevCascade, Henderson worked at the Rubicon Project, a digital advertising platform that went public in 2014. She played key roles in Product, Operations and Business Development during her five years there.
