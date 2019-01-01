Samara Mahindra is the Founder and CEO of Carer, India's first integrative oncology startup that provides personalized cancer care to patients. Carer provides integrative therapy and treatment to help patients heal better, feel better and live better during and after cancer treatment.

With 6+ years of experience in the field of integrative oncology, Samara is a certified fitness instructor from American Academy of personal training, New York. She has also been certified as a cancer exercise specialist and Breast Cancer recovery trainer by the Cancer Exercise training institute, Portland, Oregon. Apart from this, Samara has also received certifications as Holistic Health Coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Holistic Cancer Coach from Beatcancer.org, Center for Advancement in Cancer Education and certification in Plant Based, Nutrition from Cornell University and the T. Colin Campbell Foundation.



