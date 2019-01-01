My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Samer Obeidat

Samer Obeidat

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Investifai

About Samer Obeidat

Samer Obeidat is the founder and CEO of Investifai, the first AI-driven investment management company in the MENA region that manages investment portfolios using highly proprietary deep machine learning systems.