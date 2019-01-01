There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Samir Kazi
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, GadgetBucket.in
About Samir Kazi
Samir is a results-oriented business professional with 12 years work exposure in Customer Service, Customer Retention, Telemarketing, Transitions, e-commerce and online Marketing.
He is the CEO and founder at GadgetBucket, an online store which provide most unique gadgets and electronic accessories to the customers across India, we try to introduce new products everyday...
Currently Gadget Bucket have two fulfillment center in India (Mumbai & New Delhi) also we have a product sourcing office in Shenzhen (China).
They also supply our products to Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Ebay.in, Snapdeal.com, Shopclues.com, PayTM, Rediff Shopping and Souq.com(UAE).
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?