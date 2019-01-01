About Samir Kazi

Samir is a results-oriented business professional with 12 years work exposure in Customer Service, Customer Retention, Telemarketing, Transitions, e-commerce and online Marketing.



He is the CEO and founder at GadgetBucket, an online store which provide most unique gadgets and electronic accessories to the customers across India, we try to introduce new products everyday...



Currently Gadget Bucket have two fulfillment center in India (Mumbai & New Delhi) also we have a product sourcing office in Shenzhen (China).



They also supply our products to Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Ebay.in, Snapdeal.com, Shopclues.com, PayTM, Rediff Shopping and Souq.com(UAE).