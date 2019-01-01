Sampreeth Reddy Samala is the Founder and CEO of Worldview, a person-centric experiential learning platform for Generation-Z. Sampreeth is responsible for the overall management, strategy, finance and governance of the eight-year-old company.

A B. Tech. in Computer Science from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Sampreeth became a member of AIESEC, the world's largest non-profit youth-run organization with chapters in over 120 countries,during his college days in Hyderabad. After he completed his graduation, hewas electedas the President of AIESEC India. The India chapter of AIESEC had over 3000 student members from some of the top colleges across the country and worked with various prestigious companies, NGO’s and organizations. This powerful leadership experience helped Sampreeth shape his thoughts and ideas on what education needs to be in the years preceding college.