Samuel Israel

Samuel Israel

About Samuel Israel

Samuel Israel fue CEO de DHL Latinoamérica y de Damco (Maersk) para IMEA (India, Oriente Medio y Africa), Damco Latinoamérica. Es el fundador y director de SIG Business Consulting, desde la que aporta consejo estratégico a startups y a multinacionales.

More From Samuel Israel

Amazon, Alibaba y Walmart desdeñan a Trump y apuestan por México
Columnas

Amazon, Alibaba y Walmart desdeñan a Trump y apuestan por México

¡Viva e-México! Los gigantes de las ventas en línea tienen la mente en el país.
8 min read