Sanchit Govil is a Co-Founder at lal10.He has been born and brought up in Aligarh, a small city in western UP. He is a Mechanical engineer from Delhi College of Engineering(2011).Has worked with Bechtel Corporation as a Stress engineer for 2 years(2011-13).Went on to pursue MBA from NITIE, Mumbai and joined Flipkart as Management Trainee in Supply chain design(2015-16).Now working to promote Indian craft and artisans globally through Lal10.
