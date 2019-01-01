Sande Golgart is a regional vice president in Seattle of Regus, which is based in Luxembourg. In his role he oversees more than 100 local business centers and client relationships with his remote teams. Follow Golgart on LinkedIn.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.