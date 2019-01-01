My Queue

Sandeep Aggarwal

Sandeep Aggarwal

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Droom

About Sandeep Aggarwal

A serial entrepreneur, Sandeep Aggarwal is the founder and CEO at Droom, an online marketplace for buying and selling automobiles - be it cars, bikes, scooters, superbikes, supercars, vintage cars, vintage scooters, bicycles and so on. Founded in April 2014, the fully transactional platform also sells a number of automobile services including car care & detailing, auto inspection, roadside assistance, warranty, and insurance listed by third party vendors.

He is also the founder of Shopclues.com - India’s fist managed marketplace.