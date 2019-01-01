Sandeep Maurya, Founder & CEO of bornbrio.com launched PH BRIO ONLINE & RETAILS SERVICES in Aug 2015. In his first stint as an Entrepreneur with swatah.com, Sandeep, discovered the challenges of entrepreneurship and soon came up with the idea of Bornbrio- a marketplace for funds, skills and solutions. Sandeep is the backbone of bornbrio.com. From conceptualization to launch, he along with his wife Renu, have been efficaciously rolling its wheels uphill.

He is an industry veteran and comes with over 17 years of experrience.