Sandesh Mestry is the co-founder and the Director of MBMC Consulting Private Limited, a Management Consulting Company which specializes in helping family businesses to ensure profitability, prepare for the transition and strengthen family relationships. With more than 27 years of business management experience; he has worked as a family business entrepreneur for 12 years and 15 years as a family business consultant. He has successfully helped families across India in a broad range of industries like Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Engineering, Services, Packaging, Diamond manufacturing etc.
