Sandip Chakraborty

Latest

Stocks

5 Momentum Stocks Bargain Hunters Would Love Chasing

Given the prevailing sentiment in the market, Academy Sports (ASO), Avis Budget (CAR), Laboratory Corporation (LH), Penske Automotive (PAG) and West Fraser (WFG) are expected to give handsome returns to...

Stocks

3 Non-US Wireless Stocks That are Braving Industry Challenges

Growing churn rate and dwindling revenues with the rise of over-the-top service providers weigh on the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry. Nonetheless, the deployment of advanced 4G LTE and 5G technologies...

Stocks

Top 3 Stocks From the Satellite and Communication Industry

Cheaper access to space technology leading to a diversification in end-market users bodes well for the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry. Global security threats and increasing defense budgets might aid...

