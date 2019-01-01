Sandy Mobley has been a business coach for more than twenty-five years, and through The Learning Advantage, she provides coaching, organization and leadership development. In addition, she co-designed and taught in the leadership-coaching program at Georgetown University and created a coaching certification program for the Internal Revenue Service. She's also the author of Juicy Work.
