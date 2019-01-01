Sangeeta Banerjee

Sangeeta (San) Banerjee is the Co-Founder & CEO of ApartmentADDA – #1 online software for complete management of Apartment complexes. She is responsible for managing the overall strategy, product positioning, customer outreach, and business expansion of the company. San holds an MBA degree in Finance & Decision Sciences from Louisiana State University, USA, and a BE in Electrical & Electronics from College of Engineering, Guindy, Chennai. She commenced her professional career as a System Analyst with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) where she was in charge of jobs churning billions of dollars every day for BFSI clients. She has also worked with SAP as a Consultant, where she earned certification in: SAP ERP Financials, SAP Business Intelligence 7.0, and SAP End2End Solution Operations (RunSAP Methodology). Apart from TCS and SAP, San has also worked with Capgemini, US as a Senior Consultant.