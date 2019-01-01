About Sangeeta Bharadwaj Badal
Sangeeta Bharadwaj Badal, Ph.D., is the primary researcher for Gallup’s Entrepreneurship and Job Creation initiative, headquartered in Washington, D.C. Badal is responsible for translating research findings into interventions that drive small-business growth and is co-author of the book Entrepreneurial StrengthsFinder with Gallup Chairman Jim Clifton. Badal earned her doctorate in anthropology and geography from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) and is based in Omaha, Neb.